Google discloses a new zero-day bug in Windows being exploited in the wild

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Google has disclosed a zero-day vulnerability in the Windows operating system with a high-severity rating.
According to the details provided by Project Zero, Google's elite vulnerability research team, the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild.
The team has disclosed the vulnerability in addition to a separate zero-day vulnerability in Chrome, which Google had disclosed and patched last week in Chrome version 86.0.4240.111.
“In addition to last week's Chrome/freetype 0day (CVE-2020-15999), Project Zero also detected and reported the Windows kernel bug (CVE-2020-17087) that was used for a sandbox escape,” tweeted Project Zero’s technical lead Ben Hawkes.
“Currently we expect a patch for this issue to be available on November 10. We have confirmed with the Director of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley), that this is targeted exploitation and this is not related to any US election related targeting,” Hawkes added.
The vulnerability works in tandem with the Chrome vulnerability which allowed hackers to run malicious code inside Chrome.
The Windows bug was used in the second part of the attack where hackers were able to run malicious code on the underlying Windows operating system escaping Chrome’s security. Such an attack is called a sandbox escape by experts.
The vulnerability has a high severity rating and impacts all Windows versions between Windows 7 and the recently released Windows 10 version. As mentioned by Hawkes, the security patch is expected to be released on November 10.
According to a statement provided to TechCrunch by Microsoft, so far, the vulnerability has been used in a targeted attack. No evidence of widespread usage of the bug has been discovered yet.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...