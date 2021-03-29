Google expands ‘In the spotlight’ feature to more users: Report

Google is expanding the ‘In the spotlight’ feature on the Google Photos app to more users, as per reports.

First spotted by Android Police, the feature leverages the auto-generated Memories section in Photos. It shows a collection of pictures from the users’ existing images.

The feature detects pictures of public events such as concerts and festivals with stages and crowds, musical performances, plays, etc.

The feature is not tied to a specific version of the Photos app. Users who have enough relevant photos available for Google to scan in their account may see the collection when it is available to them. It may be a couple of weeks for some users to see the feature on their Photos app.

Separately, Google last month introduced a range of new features for its Google Photos app.

The platform had announced that it would be adding an updated video editor to the platform, bringing certain enhanced photo editing features previously limited to Pixel users to Google Photos users with a Google One membership.

“We’re introducing an updated video editor that has granular adjustments like our photo editor, so you can apply your own signature look to your videos. We’re also bringing more photo editing features previously only available on Pixel to Google One members,” Google had said in a blog post.