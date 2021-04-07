Google introduces app review process across AdMob and Ad Manager

Google is introducing a new app review process for app publishers across AdMob and Ad Manager.

“To help create a clean and safe ads ecosystem for both developers and advertisers, we’re introducing a new app review process across AdMob and Ad Manager,” it said in a blog post.

The process is meant to help assess and enhance mobile app inventory quality for developers who choose to monetise with either platform.

“App review is a new process that evaluates a mobile app’s inventory quality before allowing unrestricted ad serving. In going through the process, publishers will get a unified view of all their apps’ approval status with actionable feedback,” the tech giant said.

Two features

The feedback will allow them to resolve any issues upfront and lessen the likelihood of future policy violations. App reviews will be rolled out gradually in 2021 with two features: app readiness and app claiming.

App readiness feature will allow publishers to link new mobile apps that they want to monetise with AdMob or Ad Manager to at least one supported app store.

“Linking an app will kick off a review process, which checks things like the app source, the publisher’s ownership of the app, and compliance with AdMob or Ad Manager policies,” it explained.

This feature will be gradually rolled out to all publisher accounts for AdMob and Ad Manager starting in April 2021.

The app claiming feature will enable publishers to “declare a comprehensive list of their apps’ inventory with the ability to manage and track all apps’ review status directly in their AdMob or Ad Manager account.”

“With this feature, publishers will receive suggestions of mobile apps that are being monetised using their publisher ad code, but haven’t been added to their AdMob or Ad Manager account,” it said.

Publishers can act on suggestions starting in mid-2021, and eventually will be required to add all apps to their account to allow unrestricted ad serving, it said.