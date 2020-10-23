Google introduces new Shopping features for US users

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Google on Thursday launched a range of new features on Google Shopping for users in the US.
These “new and revamped features” include price insights, price comparison and price tracking.
The tech giant has said that the searches for “early deals” in the US have increased significantly over the last month, ahead of the holiday season.
Users in the US will now be able to see price insights and check whether the listed price for an item is high, low or typical as compared to other prices from across the Web and in nearby stores.
They can view these insights by accessing the Shopping tab from Google search. From there, they will be able to see these insights on the Shopping product page of the preferred product.
Users will also be able to view various price and purchasing options from a range of stores. They can also compare online and local options as listed.
The new price tracking feature will enable alerts for users in case the price of a product that they’re considering drops. These alerts will be sent through email or on the Google Search app, Google said.
