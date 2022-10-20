Google initially introduced Go Edition five years ago for budget Android smartphones. Google said in a blog post that Android 13 (Go edition) now has over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

With Android 13 (Go edition), Google brought Google Play System Updates to Go devices to ensure devices can regularly receive essential software updates outside of the major Android release without storage problems.

In addition, Android 13 (Go edition) comes with a built-in intelligence Discover feature, where users can swipe right and view from the home screen to view a curated list of articles and other content.

Material You feature on Google Android 13 (Go Edition) | Photo Credit: -

Google Android 13 Go Edition also brings Material You for the first time to help users customise the phone’s colour scheme to coordinate with the home screen wallpaper. When users set a wallpaper image, they can see four corresponding colour schemes to choose from.

Android 13 Go Edition also brings some key features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more.