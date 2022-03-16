Google launches Stadia B2B offering “Immersive Stream for Games”

Today, Google has launched Stadia’s B2B offering called Immersive Stream for Games at its Games Developer Summit.

The B2B offering developed in association with Google Cloud was believed to be known as Google Stream. The service will enable companies to run their own game trials.

Stadia’s head of product, Dov Zimring said, “The Google for Games Developer Summit is designed to support studios of every size, with tools and innovations from teams across Google”

“In partnership with Google Cloud, we’re working to build out the underlying cloud gaming technology that powers both Stadia and our customers’ offerings via Immersive Stream for Games,” Zimring added.

Google has announced certain features for Stadia itself allowing users to discover and play games. It will introduce a new ‘click to play trials’ feature to try out games on Stadia.

In the previous year, Google partnered with AT&T to pilot a new offering to play Batman: Arkham Knight to thousands of its users for free.