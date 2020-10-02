Google Maps to add landmarks in Live View mode for select users

Users in select cities will soon be able to see landmarks within Live View, an augmented reality (AR) mode on Google’s navigation tool, Google Maps.

Live View is an AR mode which places visual overlays such as arrows and directions in the real world, captured through a phone camera’s viewfinder.

Google will also add landmarks to Live View. The feature is initially being rolled out in 25 cities globally for Android and iOS users. These cities are Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Dubai, Florence, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Francisco, Sydney, Tokyo and Vienna.

“Live View will show you how far away certain landmarks are from you and what direction you need to go to get there. These landmarks can include iconic places such as the Empire State Building in New York and the Pantheon in Rome, and easily recognizable places like local parks and tourist attractions,” Google explained in a blog post.

Google is also making it easier to access the Live View Mode. It is adding Live View within the transit tab in Google Maps.

“If you’re using transit directions and have a walking portion of your journey, you can use Live View to find your way. This is particularly useful when you exit a transit station and don’t know which way to go,” Google said.

It is also enabling Live View in location sharing. It had introduced the feature for Google Map users with Pixel phones. It is now expanding the feature for users on Android and iOS. The feature will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

“When a friend has chosen to share their location with you, you can easily tap on their icon and then on Live View to see where and how far away they are – with overlaid arrows and directions that help you know where to go,” Google said.

It will also display the location of the destination, which is shown through the iconic ‘Google pin,’ more accurately in Live View.