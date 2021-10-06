Google Meet in Classroom gets new features

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Google blogged that it has added new features to make Google Classroom video meetings easier and more secure.
The class Meet link will now be accessible on the side of the class stream, so students can join easily and teachers can manage the link from the stream.
Google introduces a range of new features for Android
“Students will be directed to a waiting room until a teacher has officially joined the class Meet link,” the tech giant explained.
Guests who are not on the class roster will have to “ask to join” and be admitted by the teacher to keep out unintended participants.
All designated co-teachers will automatically be the co-hosts in the meeting.
Indian start-ups oppose Google’s new ad platform
“This moderation tool will enable co-hosts to start the meeting with the same Meet link without the class teacher needing to be present,” it said.
“Overall, teachers and students will have a smoother and more secure experience while using Google Classroom and Google Meet,” it said.
Users must note that after a Meet link is generated, if a co-teacher is added or removed, they must regenerate the Meet link to update the host status. Google is working to allow auto-updates by the end of the year.
The new features will be available as a core service to Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus.
It will be available as an additional service for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...