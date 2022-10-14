Google has brought about a few personalisation tools to its search widget for Android that was launched in 2018. It has made the changes in Android 12+.
The customisable feature for the search widget only works on the widget that can be placed manually on the home screen and not the one that is in-built, placed with the Pixel Launcher. When you toggle around the widget, you’ll notice the edit pencil in the bottom-right corner. This opens the “Customize” page having four options - bar logo, bar shape, bar colour, and bar shading.
“Google” or multicoloured ‘G’ at the left is known as the Bar Logo, whereas the rectangle with slightly bent corners, or default pill-shape is the Bar Shape. On the other hand, the dark bar with four-colour icons that appear to be in grey or white is the Bar Colour. The slider from transparent to solid is the Bar Shading.
Google has provided a live preview with wallpaper and a ‘Save’ button in the corner. A ‘Reset to Default Style’ shortcut is also available at the bottom.
The latest update to Google Search widget with the Google app version 13.40 of the Android 12+ Google app.