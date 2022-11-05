Google said it seeks to develop a single AI language model that supports 1,000 most spoken languages across the world.

As a move towards the project, Google unveiled an AI-trained model of over 400 languages, known as “the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today.”

“The company believes that creating a model of this size will make it easier to bring various AI functionalities to languages that are poorly represented in online spaces and AI training datasets (also known as “low-resource languages)“ , said Google.

Google Search already have language models integrated. Google Search language models have some flaws, such as failing to comprehend human-oriented language.

