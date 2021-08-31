Google to let users plan their time better with ‘Time Insights’ on Google Calendar

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Google is rolling out a new feature called Time Insights on Google Calendar to help users plan their time better. “You can now use Time Insights in Calendar, a personalized, analytical experience on the web, to see how your time is spent across meetings and collaborators,” Google said in a blog post.
“With the changes to our working environments in the past year, some people have more meetings and may feel less control over how their work time is spent. Time Insights can show you this data, and help you plan your time better,” it said.
Time Insights in Google Calendar will appear on the right side of a week view.
It will provide information such as time breakdown based on a user's working hours and the types of meetings they have. It will also show information such as the time spent in meetings, highlighting meeting-heavy days and time frames, as well as meeting frequencies. It will also show the people that the user spends the most time meeting with.
“You can also pin key stakeholders to make sure you’re keeping in touch with them. Hovering over an individual will also highlight the meetings on your calendar that include that person,” it explained.
Also read: Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone
The information is visible only to the user and not their manager. If a user is managing other people’s calendars and have “manage sharing access” permission to those calendars, they can view their Time Insights as well. Users can only view Time Insights on a computer.
For Admins, this feature will be 'On' by default and can be disabled at the domain/OU level. There is no admin control for Google Workspace Business Standard domains. There is no end user setting for this feature but users can close the right hand bar out of view at any time.
The rollout of the Admin setting for the feature has begun, starting August 30. The end user feature will be rolled out on Rapid Release domains starting on September 6, 2021 and on Scheduled Release domains starting on September 20, 2021.
It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.
The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...