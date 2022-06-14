Google updates email notifications for Google Calendar invites

Google is updating the email notifications for Google Calendar invites by refreshing the layout of e-mails sent by Google Calendar, making key event details more accessible.

“This update enables you to quickly find and act on an event’s most important information,” Google said in a post.

Further, when a user receives an e-mail notifying them of a modification to an event, they will be able to see both, old and new information such as a time or location change.

This updated layout will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Google Meet update

Separately, it has also updated Google Meet to improve the audio.

“In addition to filtering out background noises like keyboard typing, Google Meet will now remove reverberations from sound recorded by your microphone,” it explained in a blog post.

Its de-reverberation feature will automatically filter out echos created by spaces with hard surfaces, such as a basement or a kitchen.

This feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Frontline customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.