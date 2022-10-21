Google announced in a blog-post a line-up of updates for Gmail and Google Chat for Android and iOS. Google brought about the changes to help users find accurate and related search results.

Google updated Search Suggestions feature and now, search-query suggestions based on past search history iwill appear even as one types in the Chat search bar. This will pull up important messages, files, and more on the screen.

In addition, Google brought about updates for Gmail Labels. Google now lets users search messages under a specific Gmail label in the app to return results only within that label. Users can also take the help of search chips in the Gmail search bar to refine label searches.

Another update by Google to Gmail is for Related Results feature. In Gmail, search-queries that return no results, related results will be shown to improve the overall search experience.

The latest features rolled out by Google are now available on Android, iOS and web, respectively.