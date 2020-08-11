Google users in India can now createvirtual visiting cards on Google Search

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Google has launched its ‘People Cards’ feature for users in India.
The feature lets users create virtual visiting cards for themselves that can be displayed when other people look for these users on Google Search.
“If you’re a business professional, performer, or anyone looking to build up your own online presence, you might have a website, social profiles, and other information spread across many sites. If you’re just getting started, you may not have a website or much of an online presence at all,” explained Lauren Clark, Product Manager, Google Search, in an official blog post.
“We are solving these challenges with a new feature called people cards. It’s like a virtual visiting card, where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know,” Clark said.
Users can create these cards directly from their Google Account. They can search for their name while they are signed into their Google Account. From there they need to click on “add me to Search” and tap the prompt that appears.
Users can include the display image from their Google account along with a description of, links to their website or social profiles and if they wish to do so, a phone number or e-mail address for their People Card.
Google will allow only one people card per Google Account..Users will require a phone number for authentication.
“We have a number of mechanisms to protect against abusive or spammy content, and if you come across low-quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link to let us know. If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time,” said Clark.
When a user searches for another user who has a card available, they will see a module with the name, profession and location. They can then access further information mentioned within the card by tapping on it. For people who share the same name, users will see multiple modules to help them find the person that they are looking for.
The feature is available for users in India searching on mobile phones. The feature is being rolled out in English starting today.
