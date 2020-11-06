GoPro HERO9 Black camera launches in India

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
GoPro Inc has announced that its newly launched HERO9 Black camera will go on sale in India from November 6.
HERO9 Black will be available at an MSRP of ₹49,500.
The camera will be available for purchase with GoPro’s retail partners- Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Reliance, Croma and select imaging stores.
GoPro had launched the HEO9 Black camera back in September. The camera comes with a 1.4-inch front colour display with live preview and status modes along with a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom.
It supports up to 5K videos with 30fps and has a 23.6-megapixel image sensor. The HERO9 Black comes with a removable, rechargeable battery.
It also has voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages and six accents.
For audio, the camera has three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction. It supports stereo as well as RAW audio.
GoPro has also announced a ‘Million Dollar Challenge’ exclusively for the owners of the camera. Users will have to create the launch highlight reel for the new flagship camera as part of the challenge. The company will award an equal share of $1,000,000 to entrants whose video clips are chosen for the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge video that will be released in December 2020, GoPro said.
Submissions for the challenge close on December 4.
