Government reduces compliance burden for BPOs, does away with registration requirements for OSPs

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
In a bid to ensure ease of doing business for the IT industry especially BPO and IT-enabled services, the Department of Telecom has decided to do away with the registration requirements for Other Service Providers (OSPs). The BPO industry’s compliance burden has been reduced, and BPOs that are engaged in data-related work have also been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations.
The new guidelines are aimed at removing unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions to allow the industry to focus on innovative new products and solutions, an official statement stated on Thursday.
“Requirements such as deposit of bank guarantees, the requirement for static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, publication of network diagram, penal provisions etc. have also been removed. Similarly, several other requirements, which prevented companies from adopting ‘Work from Home’ and ‘Work from Anywhere’ policies, have also been removed. Additional dispensations to enhance flexibility for the industry have been allowed,” it added.
The government believes the new framework will provide a strong impetus to India’s industry and will make India one of the most competitive IT jurisdictions in the world. “With this reform, the Government of India sends out a strong signal of its support to the IT industry with a view to encouraging increased investment in the Sector. The reform will certainly unleash the potential of our talented youth by making India as a preferred destination for the Information and Knowledge Outsourcing Industry. It would further the vision of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’,” the official statement added.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...