The Government on Thursday has said that it was working to establish a quantum certification lab and will also set standards for quantum computing, as the role of standards is critical in driving technology adoption and commercial viability.

“We are working with Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) to create standards (for quantum computing). We are also working on setting up a quantum certification lab... There are countries who have massive resources at hand but do not necessarily believe in democratic values as India. We need to find the right partners and work with them,” Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said here.

Speaking at the Second International Quantum Communication Conclave, a two-day event organised by TEC, DoT, C-DOT and TSDSI, he said that the certification lab will test and verify the solutions that claim to be based on quantum technology.

The Cabinet had approved the National Quantum Computing Mission on April 19, 2023, with an outlay of ₹6,003.65 crore for eight years.

Extending support

The Secretary also mentioned about a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pan-IIT USA network to facilitate global collaboration and mentorship in high-technology projects. The DoT, he said, reaffirms its commitment to support start-ups in the quantum technology space, recognising their potential to drive ground breaking innovations and propel India’s leadership in the global quantum landscape.

He also emphasised the importance of demystifying quantum technology for the general public, calling for initiatives to increase awareness and understanding among all stakeholders. “The DoT has been committed to fostering innovation and collaboration in emerging technologies, and looked forward to further advancements in the field of quantum technology,” Mittal added.

Meanwhile, the DoT has unveiled the ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ initiative, an unparalleled venture inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators and forward-thinkers.

The ‘Digital Twin’ technology offers a solution by creating virtual replicas of physical assets, allowing for real-time monitoring, simulation and analysis for experimental iterations and feedback loop to adapt to the changes for achieving the best outcomes. The deadline for submission of EoI response is March 15, 2024.