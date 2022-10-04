The government has approved Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to a Telecom Ministry spokesperson, financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network.

The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the three-day 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that concluded on October 3.

"In his concluding remarks, Vaishnaw said connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. He announced that Rs 26,000 crore has been approved to install 25,000 new towers in the next 500 days," the statement said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar; MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan; and IT ministers from 12 states and UTs, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Puducherry participated in the conference.

Also read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 and launching 5G services at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw ,MoS Communication Ministry Devusinh Choudhan, Kumar Mangalam, Birla Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group; Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Airtel Chief Sunil Bharti Mittal are also present

PM rings in 5G services, says it has potential to transform lives

Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a presentation on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, in New Delhi on Friday

Telecom Bill meant for ‘protection of consumers, light touch regulation’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   