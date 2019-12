Govt creating framework for deployment of secure 5G services: Prasad

The government is creating an enabling framework for deployment of affordable and secure 5G services in India, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

No case of any first world countries disapproving 5G spectrum services due to security reasons has come to its notice, he added. During the question hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said the standards for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) 2020, also known as 5G technologies are being finalised.

In reply to a question on a company being banned by some countries owing to security concerns over 5G technology equipment, Prasad said India being a sovereign country has every right to take a decision about the adoption and application of technology consistent with market conditions and also in accordance with its security needs.

“Therefore this is a question where I can only say neither yes or no. That decision is going on. Till date we have not allotted 5G spectrum to anyone nor denied to anyone,” said the minister in the upper house.

Besides, he said, an inter-ministerial High Level Forum for 5G India 2020 was constituted in September 2017 to articulate the vision for the technology and to recommend policy initiatives as well as action plans to realize this.

“The High Level Forum submitted its report titled as ‘Making India 5G Ready’ in August 2018. Based on the report, the Government is creating an enabling framework for deployment of affordable and secure 5G services in India,” Prasad said.

He observed that the radio spectrum and telecom licences awarded by the government are technology neutral and can facilitate deployment of any network/services.

“The eligibility criteria for bidders to participate in next auction of spectrum will be decided by the Government prior to the auction. As per the information available, no case of any first world countries disapproving 5G spectrum services due to security reasons has come to our notice,” the Telecom Minister said.