Govt launches high capacity satellite-based telecom connectivity in Lakshadweep

The government on Saturday has launched a high capacity satellite-based telecom connectivity for Lakshadweep islands, commissioned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

Through the USO Fund under the Department of Telecommunications, the government funded project executed by BSNL .

BSNL commissioned two Satellite Gateways with the latest equipment in Bengaluru for bandwidth up-gradation. The Satellite Gateways are designed considering the weather conditions of the island. The latest technology will provide good data speed even in challenging weather conditions, BSNL said in a statement.

It said that the bandwidth had been enhanced more than five times (from 318 Mbps to 1.7 Gbps). With this upgradation Agathi, Androth, Minicoy and Kavaratti will have 200 Mbps bandwidth each and Amini, Chetlat, Kalpeni, Kadmath, Kiltan and Bitra islands each will have 100 Mbps bandwidth.

BSNL already has started the project for doubling of Satellite bandwidth (from 1.71 to 3.46 Gbps) and laying of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep islands.

“BSNL is honoured to contribute in this Bandwidth augmentation for the people of Lakshadweep and committed to executing submarine cable project in time bound manner and other connectivity projects to further upgrade telecom infrastructure,” P K Purwar- Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said.