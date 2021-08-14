Govt launches high capacity satellite-based telecom connectivity in Lakshadweep

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The government on Saturday has launched a high capacity satellite-based telecom connectivity for Lakshadweep islands, commissioned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).
Through the USO Fund under the Department of Telecommunications, the government funded project executed by BSNL .
BSNL commissioned two Satellite Gateways with the latest equipment in Bengaluru for bandwidth up-gradation. The Satellite Gateways are designed considering the weather conditions of the island. The latest technology will provide good data speed even in challenging weather conditions, BSNL said in a statement.
It said that the bandwidth had been enhanced more than five times (from 318 Mbps to 1.7 Gbps). With this upgradation Agathi, Androth, Minicoy and Kavaratti will have 200 Mbps bandwidth each and Amini, Chetlat, Kalpeni, Kadmath, Kiltan and Bitra islands each will have 100 Mbps bandwidth.
BSNL already has started the project for doubling of Satellite bandwidth (from 1.71 to 3.46 Gbps) and laying of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep islands.
“BSNL is honoured to contribute in this Bandwidth augmentation for the people of Lakshadweep and committed to executing submarine cable project in time bound manner and other connectivity projects to further upgrade telecom infrastructure,” P K Purwar- Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...