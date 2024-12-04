The government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that it will also take care of level-playing field with terrestrial access services (telecom operators). It said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will recommend terms and conditions of spectrum assignment to satellite-based communications.

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said the Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought recommendations from TRAI on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment, including spectrum pricing with respect to licensees intending to provide satellite-based communication services while accounting for a level-playing field telecom operators.

Starlink debate

Asked whether the government’s decision to allocate satellite spectrum through administrative means rather than auctioning it is meant to facilitate Starlink’s entry into the Indian market, the Minister said that spectrum assigned administratively are also chargeable and hence contribute to revenue.

On measures taken to ensure that Starlink and its derivative Starshield are not used by non-State actors or hostile nations against India, the Minister responded by saying that the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 has the provision for assignment of spectrum through administrative process for satellite-based services, listed in the .

“The DoT grants authorisations under Unified License for providing Satellite-based commercial communication services. Satellite-based communication licenses are granted to any applicant, subject to acceptance and in compliance with the applicable licensing terms and conditions, including security conditions of India,” he added.

In October, Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia had also said that the government will allot spectrum for satellite broadband administratively, and not via auction, clarifying to many operators who are against allotting the spectrum through administrative route.

Major telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel had also written to the government to intervene and ask TRAI to issue a revised consultation paper on the proposed spectrum allocation rule to ensure a level-playing field between terrestrial and satellite companies.

