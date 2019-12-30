Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Prasad

Chinese telecom vendor Huawei may get a relief as the Indian government has decided to give all the telecom operators and equipment makers for 5G trials in the coming years.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, said that "all companies will be allowed for the trials."

When asked specifically about Huawei, Prasad said "all means definitely all".

The issue of Huawei had been looming for a long time and telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio were unable to do full fledged 5G trials.

Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier this year, while taking over as the Telecom Minister in the Modi 2.0, had announced that 5G trials will start within 100 days, but then it slowed down because of the security issues of Huawei equipments.

According to sources, all telecom operators will do the trials initially, followed by the vendors independently in the second phase.