GSMA to discuss cancellation of Mobile World Congress: Report

GSM Association (GSMA), the organisers of Mobile World Congress (MWC), is slated to hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the trade event, following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (nCov).



The meeting would be held following withdrawals by several big names, according to a report by Reuters.



MWC, scheduled to take place on Feb. 24-27, is the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

The event is in jeopardy after the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people so far, mostly in mainland China, the report said.