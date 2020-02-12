Info-tech

GSMA to discuss cancellation of Mobile World Congress: Report

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

GSM Association (GSMA), the organisers of Mobile World Congress (MWC), is slated to hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the trade event, following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (nCov).

The meeting would be held following withdrawals by several big names, according to a report by Reuters.

Also Read

Coronavirus outbreak takes a toll on Mobile World Congress 2020: Complete list of dropouts



MWC, scheduled to take place on Feb. 24-27, is the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

Read more: Indian group to Mobile World Congress unfazed by outbreak ‘so far’


The event is in jeopardy after the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people so far, mostly in mainland China, the  report said.

Published on February 12, 2020
telecommunication service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavirus outbreak takes a toll on Mobile World Congress 2020: Complete list of dropouts