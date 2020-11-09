Hackers crack Google Chrome, Windows 10, iOS, at China’s top contest

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Competitors at one of China’s top hackathons, the Tianfu Cup, have cracked some high-profile targets using original new exploits.
Competitors at the event are challenged to break into top software and programs using unique exploits. At this year’s event, teams were able to hack into 11 out of 16 top targets, which included Google Chrome, Safari, FireFox, iPhone 11 Pro+iOS 14, GalaxyS20, Windows 10 2004, Adobe PDF Reader, Docker-CE, VMware EXSi, Qemu, CentOS 8, TP-Link and ASUS Router, Tianfu Cup said in a tweet.
Young minds find solutions for Covid-19 via hackathons
According to a report by ZDNet, the hackathon saw participation from 15 teams of Chinese hackers. Contestants were given three five-minute tries each to hack into a selected target using an original exploit.
The teams received monetary rewards for each successful attack. The amount of the reward was based on the target and the vulnerability type.
All exploits used by contestants for the attacks were reported to the software providers to comply with contest regulations. Security patches for all the bugs demonstrated at the event will be provided over the coming weeks, as per the report.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...