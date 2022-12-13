The number of malicious files distributed by hackers has gone up to four lakh in 2022 as against 3.80 lakh in 2021, showing a growth of 5 per cent.

Considering how quickly the threat landscape is expanding its boundaries and the increase in the number of new devices, cybersecurity experts predict the number could reach the five lakh mark in 2023.

According to Kaspersky Security Bulletin (KSB), an annual series of predictions and analytical reports on key shifts within the cybersecurity world, the aggregate number of malicious files reported in the year stood at 122 million in 2022, about 6 million more than last year.

There is also a sharp surge in ransomware files distributed by hackers this year. The number of encrypted files has gone up to 9,500 in the year, showing a growth of 85 per cent.

Prime target

“Windows continued to be the prime target of attacks among all platforms. Cybersecurity experts have discovered an average of nearly 3.20 lakh files attacking Windows devices in 2022. Out of all malicious files spread, about 85 per cent of them targeted Windows,” the report said.

Android was also targeted by more malicious files. The infamous 2022 campaigns Harly and Triada Trojan, which attacked thousands of Android users around the world, are some examples of this trend.