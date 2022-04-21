HCL Tech consolidated profit jumps 226% to ₹3,593 crore in Q4

Noida-based HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,593 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, a 226 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump compared with ₹1,102 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenues rose 15 per cent to ₹22,597 crore against ₹19,641 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of ₹2 each for 2022-23.

“The record date of April 29, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 11,” the company said in a statement.

10 significant deals

During the quarter, the company said it won 10 significant large services and products deals across diverse industry verticals like technology and services, life sciences and healthcare and public services. In FY22, it signed a total of 52 significant large services and product deals led by life sciences and healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing and oil and gas, HCL Technologies said.

“Clients worldwide see HCL Technologies as their partner of choice to drive business outcomes with our leading-edge technology services, solutions and products. We remain committed to transforming lives and uplifting marginalised communities through the work and perseverance of the HCL Foundation,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, said.

Overall growth

According to C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCL Technologies, the overall growth on YoY basis stands at 12.7 per cent which is better than the guidance led by strong momentum in digital, cloud and engineering services.

“We continue to invest proactively to create a larger talent pool to address the demand,” he said.

As of March 31, the company has a total employee count of 2,08,877 people as compared with 1,68,977 employees on March 31, 2021.

Shares of HCL Technologies closed at ₹1,099.60 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, up 0.92 per cent from the previous close.