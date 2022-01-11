Motorola has launched its Moto G71 5G series in India, on Monday. The smartphone becomes the first model to be equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone comes with a 6.4 AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered with True 5G connectivity having 13 5G bands.

Here’s all you need to know about Moto G71 5G:

The new Moto G71 5G series comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is powered with True 5G connectivity.

The smartphone is equipped with triple rear cameras with 50MP as the main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. Moto G71 5G also comes with dual sim and runs on Android. The front camera comes with a censor and consists of a 16MP (selfie camera).

The Android phone comes with 6.4 inch AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels). The Moto G71 5G is packed with solo 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The Moto G71 5G is powered with 5000mAH battery with 33W Turbo Power charger, and also includes Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone comes with IP52 water repellent design.

The smartphone also has the connectivity option of 5G, Wi-fi, bluetooth, USB type C and audio jack. Besides, it also consists of Business Grade Security solutions ‘Thinkshield for mobile’.

Pricing: Moto G71 5G which is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage comes in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue colors. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting from January 19. The Moto G71 5G is priced at ₹18,999.