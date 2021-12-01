HFCL announces new CTO, VP-Sales (DACH Europe) for OFC business

BSE-listed - HFCL Limited has announced the appointment of two industry veterans in its two recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries in the US and Netherlands to bolster its international presence.

HFCL is one of the leading players in the Optical Fibre and Cable Business in India with significant manufacturing capacity. It also has a business presence in over 30 countries across the globe.

"With an aim to garner scale globally and substantially increase its international business, HFCL has onboarded Dr. Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Jochen Arms as the Vice President - Sales (DACH Europe) for the Optical Fibre & Cable (OFC) business," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

With more than two decades of technology experience and holder of multiple patents and recipient of technology awards, Weimann will be the CTO for the Optical Fibre and Cable Business of HFCL Group. Arms will be the Vice President- Sales for the European DACH Region and lead the sales and business development for HFCL Group's Optical Fibre and Cable products across industry segments for the region.