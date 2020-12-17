HFCL commissions ₹40-cr fibre-to-home cable facility

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) has launched a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility at its facility here. It has begun commercial production of optical fibre cables for fibre-to-home applications on December 16.
“With the start of this new facility in Hyderabad, HFCL, along with its subsidiary HTL Limited, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in the country with a total capacity of 6 lakh km per annum,” an HFCL spokesperson said.
The firm invested ₹260 crore in its Hyderabad plant for the manufacturing of optical fibre. It was commissioned in January 2020.
“This new state-of-the-art, automated high-speed FTTH cable facility has come up with a fresh outlay of ₹40 crore,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
“The commissioning of the new facility makes us the largest FTTH player in the country,” Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said.
He said there was vast potential for the FTTH product as private telcos and the government laying massive thrust on the rural broadband network.
Expanding FTTH capacities would boost the country’s 4G connectivity. It would also enhance the country’s readiness for 5G, he said.
Besides supplying FTTH cables to various telecom service providers in the country, HFCL would export the product to over 30 countries.
“Our research and development facilities are developing different variants of cables, which will also be manufactured from the new facility at Hyderabad,” he said.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...