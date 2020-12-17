HFCL commissions ₹40-cr fibre-to-home cable facility

HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) has launched a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility at its facility here. It has begun commercial production of optical fibre cables for fibre-to-home applications on December 16.

“With the start of this new facility in Hyderabad, HFCL, along with its subsidiary HTL Limited, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in the country with a total capacity of 6 lakh km per annum,” an HFCL spokesperson said.

The firm invested ₹260 crore in its Hyderabad plant for the manufacturing of optical fibre. It was commissioned in January 2020.

“This new state-of-the-art, automated high-speed FTTH cable facility has come up with a fresh outlay of ₹40 crore,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The commissioning of the new facility makes us the largest FTTH player in the country,” Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said.

He said there was vast potential for the FTTH product as private telcos and the government laying massive thrust on the rural broadband network.

Expanding FTTH capacities would boost the country’s 4G connectivity. It would also enhance the country’s readiness for 5G, he said.

Besides supplying FTTH cables to various telecom service providers in the country, HFCL would export the product to over 30 countries.

“Our research and development facilities are developing different variants of cables, which will also be manufactured from the new facility at Hyderabad,” he said.