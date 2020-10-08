HONOR India launches two new smart watches

HONOR today announced the launch of two new smart watches in India.

The technology brand launched its HONOR Watch ES and GS Pro smart watches for Indian consumers .

HONOR Watch ES

The HONOR Watch ES come with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display. It has an always-on display option.

The smart watch is equipped with 12 animated courses and 95 workout modes. It features 14 types of MIL-STD-810G tests. The watch supports bluetooth calling. It also has a GPS Route Back feature for navigation.

It also comes with over 200 watch faces.

The watch supports a range of health monitoring features including a SpO2 Monitor to track blood oxygen saturation levels, a 24/7 TruSeen™ 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, a TruSleep™ Sleep Monitor and a TuRelax™ Stress Monitor.

Other features of the watch include music control, call notifications and reject call option, Find My Phone, push notifications, weather, alarm, stopwatch and a timer.

The smartwatch can charge up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes and can last up to 10 days on a full charge, the brand said.

HONOR Watch GS Pro

The HONOR Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display. It has a built-in speaker and microphone. The watch is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset.

The GS Pro also comes with 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G Tests, GPS Route Back and bluetooth calling. The watch has over 100 workout modes including skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, swimming, etc. It is also equipped with a 5ATM water-resistant sensor.

The smartwatch comes with a SpO2 monitor, TuRelax™ Stress monitor, TruSleep™ and 24x7 TruSeen™ 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor for health monitoring and tracking.

Price and availability

The HONOR Watch ES available in Meteorite Black colour will go on sale on Amazon from October 17, midnight onwards during the Great Indian Festival. It will be priced at ₹7,499. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will begin from October 16.

The brand is hosting a ‘Register & Win’ contest starting from the first day till November 30 where customers can purchase their smartwatch and register it through the HONOR India Customer Service Support for prizes.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro will come in Midnight Black colour. It will be available on Flipkart as a ‘The Big Billion Days Specials’ offering from October 16 starting midnight. It will be priced at ₹17,999. For Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from October 15. Select customers can also avail various offers on the eCommerce platform as part of the sale.