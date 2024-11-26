Imagine a world where satellite data are processed in real-time, without the need for lengthy transmissions back to Earth. Welcome to the future of space technology, courtesy TakeMe2Space’s revolutionary MOI-TD platform or My Orbital Infrastructure – Technology platform. It is specifically designed to be programmable and open for everyone, breaking down the barriers that have traditionally limited access to space exploration.

Touted to be the country’s first AI lab in space, the satellite-as-a-service platform will be part of ISRO’s PSLV C60 launch later this month. The mission will demonstrate real-time data processing in orbit, making space research more affordable and accessible.

The tiny platform, which measures 130mm x 130mm x 133mm, would just cost ₹20,000 for 100 minutes of orbit around the Earth for a school or a research institute to gather data and do the analytics. “Compare this with ₹3-4 crore that is required to send satellites on their own for research like this,” Ronak Kumar Samantray, founder and CEO of TakeMe2Space, told businessline.

“The MOI-TD platform addresses a fundamental challenge in satellite operations: satellites capture petabytes of data daily, up to 40 per cent unusable due to cloud cover or other factors,” Samantray said.

The data are usually transmitted to Earth for processing, which can take weeks. MOI-TD delivers relevant insights to users by processing data directly in space.

The start-up, which was formalised only in June, took shape from the proceeds that Samantray obtained when he exited his earlier venture NowFloats, which was acquired by Reliance Industries in 2019.

Affordable platform

Samantray feels that the current landscape of space research is restrictive and expensive. TakeMe2Space aims to offer an affordable alternative, allowing institutions and individuals to purchase licences and utilise the platform for their research needs.

The start-up has three clients for the upcoming launch, including an educational institute in Malayasia. One of the users is getting Class 9 and 10 students work on a project that will study the amount of UV radiation reaching the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

This mission, while lasting only for 45 days, serves as a crucial technology demonstration for TakeMe2Space. The company envisions building a larger, more permanent AI lab in space with advanced hardware for future missions.

Users can access the satellite platform through OrbitLab, a web-based console that allows users to upload AI models for applications such as environmental monitoring, deforestation tracking, maritime activity observation, greenhouse gas emission detection, and custom Earth observation use cases.