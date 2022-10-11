In recent times, credit card transactions have become one of the most efficient way of spending. According to reports by Statista, nearly 121 million point-of-sale transactions have been made via credit cards in India. The Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd is one of the largest credit information agency authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The CIBIL score is a three-digit summary of your credit history, and is derived using credit history found in the CIBIL Report or Credit Information Report (CIR). A CIR is an individual’s credit payment history about loan types and credit institutions over a period of time.

Step-wise guide to check CIBIL report

Go to the official CIBIL website, and Select ' Get your CIBIL Score’.

Type in the required details like name, email ID, and password. Attach an ID proof (passport number, PAN card, Aadhaar or Voter ID), and enter your PIN code, date of birth, and also your phone number. Then tap on ‘ Accept and Continue’.

On the next step, you will be sent a One Time Password (OTP).

For the next step, select ‘Go to dashboard’.

Next, you will be redirected to myscore.cibil.com, where you can see your credit score up on your screen.

Click on ‘Member Login’ every time you wish to view your CIBIL score.

