Instagram has rolled out a new feature for users to create short notes, with a 60-character limit. According to reports, the notes created by users will feature in the DM section and will disappear in 24 hours similar to Stories. However, users cannot track the views of a note.

Users can access the feature by downloading the latest version of Instagram.

Here’s how to share a note on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Swipe left to open the chat page, or tap on the chat icon at the top right corner.

Step 3: Notes head will appear below the search tab. Click on ‘your note’ option to create one.

Notes feature on Instagram

Step 4: Write a note within 60 characters.

Write and share a short note

Step 5: Tap the share button in the top right corner. Instagram lets you share a note with ‘followers you follow back’ or only to ‘close friends’.