The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), head authority and regulator of food safety and hygiene in India, looks into the safety and cleanliness in the food industry. The FSSAI has directed Zomato, Swiggy and other online food apps to collaborate with the restaurants that possess FSSAI Registration.

Zomato is one of the prominent online food business aggregators preferred by many and has made its way through 24 nations across the world. In recent times, numerous food start ups wish to expand its business with Zomato.

Zomato has paved the way for rapid growth and enhanced competition between food start ups.

Documents needed for registration with Zomato

To build up a food business, Private Limited Registration, Partnership, or LLP Registration is a necessity.

An FSSAI Registration or FSSAI License is required by the business turnover and its activity.

A shop establishment registration and GST Registration are also important if one looks to partner its food business with Zomato.

Guide to register your food business with Zomato

Here’s how you can register your food business and reach out to people out there.

First, you need to tap ‘Register your restaurant’ and after that fill details like restaurant name, your business telephone contact, city, and so on.

Then, tap on 'Add Restaurant' to include your restaurant in the Zomato Listing choice. Then, fill up the form with details like - copy of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, copy of FSSAI registration, copy of GST registration, and photos of the restaurant from outside and inside.

After you have presented the structure, your restaurant will be included on Zomato.