HP launches two new ENVY notebooks in India

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its new ENVY portfolio in India including the ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 notebooks.
The new portfolio is meant to address the requirements of a blended work environment, the company said. The device also contains a range of features focusing on content creators.
The HP ENVY 14 comes with a 14-inch display with a 16:10 display ratio.
It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics.
For cooling, the device has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans, and heat pipes.
It is equipped with up to 16.5 hours of battery life. As for audio, the notebook comes with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen.
Users can connect to up to three external displays. The device supports Thunderbolt 4 with USBC, offering up to 4x the throughput with a 40 Gbps signaling rate, the brand said.
It is also optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom.
It offers HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices. The device is also equipped with an AI Noise Removal. It includes security features such as a physical, digitally controlled camera shutters that allow users to turn their cameras off or know at a glance if their cameras are on.
It also comes with a fingerprint reader for additional protection to keep content confidential.
The device comes with a 15.6-inch display.
It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ) graphics. It also offers gaming-class thermals for more intensive workloads.
It provides up to 16.5 hours of battery life and is optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more along with. Support for HP QuickDrop.
The HP ENVY Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.
HP also is launching an exclusive network for aspiring creators called "HP Creators' Garage." This community will provide budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate, and share their skills with other creators, HP said.
"The learning community will contain more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, host forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators as well as organise regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on," it said.
The HP ENVY Portfolio is available at HP World Stores and on HP's website in India along with large retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma, and leading e-commerce sites Amazon, Flipkart and major multi-brand outlets.
The HP ENVY 14 will be available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹104999 while the HP ENVY 15 will be available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹154999.
Additionally, Adobe is exclusively offering a complimentary one-month offer worth up to ₹4,230 of all 20+ creativity and productivity software from Adobe with the purchase of HP ENVY.
Consumers can also avail an exchange offer of up to ₹15,000 by exchanging with any other HP laptop.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...