HP launches two new ENVY notebooks in India

HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its new ENVY portfolio in India including the ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 notebooks.

The new portfolio is meant to address the requirements of a blended work environment, the company said. The device also contains a range of features focusing on content creators.

HP ENVY 14 specs

The HP ENVY 14 comes with a 14-inch display with a 16:10 display ratio.

It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics.

For cooling, the device has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans, and heat pipes.

It is equipped with up to 16.5 hours of battery life. As for audio, the notebook comes with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen.

Users can connect to up to three external displays. The device supports Thunderbolt 4 with USBC, offering up to 4x the throughput with a 40 Gbps signaling rate, the brand said.

It is also optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom.

It offers HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices. The device is also equipped with an AI Noise Removal. It includes security features such as a physical, digitally controlled camera shutters that allow users to turn their cameras off or know at a glance if their cameras are on.

It also comes with a fingerprint reader for additional protection to keep content confidential.

The HP ENVY 15

The device comes with a 15.6-inch display.

It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ) graphics. It also offers gaming-class thermals for more intensive workloads.

It provides up to 16.5 hours of battery life and is optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more along with. Support for HP QuickDrop.

The HP ENVY Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

HP also is launching an exclusive network for aspiring creators called "HP Creators' Garage." This community will provide budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate, and share their skills with other creators, HP said.

"The learning community will contain more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, host forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators as well as organise regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on," it said.

Pricing and Availability

The HP ENVY Portfolio is available at HP World Stores and on HP's website in India along with large retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma, and leading e-commerce sites Amazon, Flipkart and major multi-brand outlets.

The HP ENVY 14 will be available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹104999 while the HP ENVY 15 will be available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹154999.

Additionally, Adobe is exclusively offering a complimentary one-month offer worth up to ₹4,230 of all 20+ creativity and productivity software from Adobe with the purchase of HP ENVY.

Consumers can also avail an exchange offer of up to ₹15,000 by exchanging with any other HP laptop.