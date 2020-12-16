Info-tech

Hybiz TV Media Awards 2021 to be held on January 30

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

Hybiz TV, a digital business channel, to present awards to media professionals from print, electronic and broadcast media. The maiden set of Hybiz tv Media Awards 2021 will be presented on January 30 in Hyderabad.

“We would like to recognise the services of reporters and anchors, who work very hard to present news to the audience. We would also like to recognise the service of professionals from advertisement and circulation departments,” the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

