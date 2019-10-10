Hyderabad to host Indo Data Week 2019

How to use ECG on the Apple Watch
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
The city will host Indo Data Week 2019, the first ever data conference on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and a data science knowledge sharing programmes from November 2 to 8. It would focus on using Data Science and artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable development goals.
Besides a conference on data science, the programme would have an expo on Sustainable Development Goals and boot camps for imparting hands-on training on data science tools. It would also organise a hackathon for teams to create impactful and innovative data products.
A conference on Data for Sustainability will be held on November 4 and 5 at Hotel Hyatt, Gachibowli, focusing on Sustainable Development Goals. The conference would cover topics such as Data Science Techniques, Ethics and Decision Making using Data Science.
INIAC (Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Clusters, Stockholm), DAV Intelligent Data Solutions, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Citi Foundation and Youth Co:Lab India will jointly host the seven-day programme to promote data science.
To mark the conference, T-hub will organise skill development boot camps on November 2 and 3. The topics for the boot camps would include computer vision; natural language processing, deep learning and data visualisation.
We-Hub, an exclusive incubator for women startups, would conduct a two-day master class, covering the same topics. Experts from Sweden, Germany, Singapore and India will talk on idea generation, on innovation, raising funds and on pitching their ideas to investors.
Schools4SDG, an exclusive programme targetted at school children, will be conducted on November 3 and 4. Students will be asked to submit posters on the theme ‘The Perfect Sustainable Future’. The ten shortlisted teams will be short-listed for a boot camp.
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
Today is World Mental Health Day, observed globally to raise awareness on the issue. While companies usually ...
His ability to spot the gap and quickly act on it has helped his family company — which began in a small ...
The old ‘command and control’ method of leadership will be a disaster in today’s world, says Rajeev Dubey, ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
IDFC Dynamic Bond is the only scheme among the 28 in the dynamic bond funds category that has been investing ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...