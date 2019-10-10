Hyderabad to host Indo Data Week 2019

The city will host Indo Data Week 2019, the first ever data conference on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and a data science knowledge sharing programmes from November 2 to 8. It would focus on using Data Science and artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable development goals.

Besides a conference on data science, the programme would have an expo on Sustainable Development Goals and boot camps for imparting hands-on training on data science tools. It would also organise a hackathon for teams to create impactful and innovative data products.

A conference on Data for Sustainability will be held on November 4 and 5 at Hotel Hyatt, Gachibowli, focusing on Sustainable Development Goals. The conference would cover topics such as Data Science Techniques, Ethics and Decision Making using Data Science.

INIAC (Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Clusters, Stockholm), DAV Intelligent Data Solutions, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Citi Foundation and Youth Co:Lab India will jointly host the seven-day programme to promote data science.

To mark the conference, T-hub will organise skill development boot camps on November 2 and 3. The topics for the boot camps would include computer vision; natural language processing, deep learning and data visualisation.

We-Hub, an exclusive incubator for women startups, would conduct a two-day master class, covering the same topics. Experts from Sweden, Germany, Singapore and India will talk on idea generation, on innovation, raising funds and on pitching their ideas to investors.

Schools4SDG, an exclusive programme targetted at school children, will be conducted on November 3 and 4. Students will be asked to submit posters on the theme ‘The Perfect Sustainable Future’. The ten shortlisted teams will be short-listed for a boot camp.