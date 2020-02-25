IBM, Nasscom make 2500-plus students employment-ready

IBM and Nasscom Foundation on Tuesday announced the culmination of the first year of the New-collar Employability Skills Programme under which more than 2,500 students completed this IBM-certified course on emerging technologies of data science and cloud computing.

These students are from 23 colleges across Karnataka, National Capital Region and Haryana, a joint statement said.

This Corporate Social Responsibility intervention by IBM engaged students through an on-campus approach in a 204 hour- long blended training model that uses online and face-face training immersions to build skills in data science and cloud computing, it said.

Students from 23 Tier-2 and Tier-3 non-technical institutions were trained by training partners TMI and iPrimed, the statement said.

Post the training, NasscomFoundation, IBM, with the training partners, had been conducting various placement drives and had already placed 800-plus students from the programme in organisations like HGS, HCL Technologies and Mphasis, the statement added.