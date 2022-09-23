IBM opens its new software lab in Kochi Infopark

IBM on Friday inaugurated its new Software Lab, a state-of-the-art global innovation centre at Kochi Infopark.

The centre will focus on product engineering, design, and development of new products and solutions in the areas of Data & AI, and Automation and collaborate with the technology ecosystem in the region to co-create solutions for the global industry. Also housed within the Lab is the Automation Innovation Centre, which will help IBM and IBM Ecosystem partners to build automation solutions through their life-cycle — product design, engineering, and support — that will help clients in business automation, AIOps and integration.

Co-create and co-innovative

Designed with creativity and innovation at its centre, the facility has open, agile, and collaborative workspaces. The facility also has dedicated workspaces to co-create and co-innovate with clients and partners to fast-track innovation, especially in AI-powered automation areas like business automation, AIOps, and integration. Further, the expanded presence of IBM in Kochi will accelerate skills building and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region.

Inaugurating the facility, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “IBM’s choice to establish its Software Lab at Infopark- Kochi is truly something to celebrate. This investment shows once more that Kerala’s IT hubs have the greenest IT spaces, a talent pool of IT professionals, a Centre of Excellence in emerging technologies, and the economic momentum to continue to move the state forward as the country’s next digital hub. We have worked closely with IBM over the past year to make this investment possible and are thrilled to see this happen, adding even more momentum to Kerala’s rapidly growing tech sector.”

Digitisation

Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Data, AI and Automation said “Our vision for India is to drive in-country innovation by leveraging advanced technologies and tapping the digital skills and talent here to help unlock the true potential of digitisation. As the pace of digitisation accelerates, we are more open and committed to collaborating with ecosystem partners and clients to co-create technology solutions that address the demands of our clients locally and globally more quickly. We will combine our global best practices in product design, engineering, and software development with world-class skills and the diversity of talent of Kerala and help clients automate, secure, modernise and predict.”

Economic growth

Sandip Patel – Managing Director, IBM India said “Our expanded presence in Kochi will play an important role in contributing to the region’s economic growth through job creation and the engagement of local talent in high-skilled jobs. It is also set to accelerate digital innovation, empower small and medium businesses to unlock the value of digitisation, and contribute incremental value to the economy.”

Last week, IBM opened its fifth lab at GIFT City, Gujarat and with this inauguration, IBM India Software Labs will now operate from six locations in India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Pune.