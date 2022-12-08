Technology major, IBM, is set to increasingly focus on leveraging the power of artificial intelligence(AI) and automation to help businesses. Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia said, India is well-poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world.

Over the past two years, artificial intelligence has helped businesses ease the strain of workforce dislocation, supply chain challenges, IT incidents, customer service interruptions, etc., resulting in the steady rise of AI adoption.

Patel, speaking at the IBM AI Day event said, “As digitisation in India continues to deepen, companies are eager to deploy AI and automation capabilities at scale to drive innovation and competitiveness.”

India is set to lead the AI revolution as it is one of the fastest-growing economies and has the world’s largest community of developers, and a large start-up ecosystem, he added. He also noted that more than 5,000 patents in AI have been filed from India alone in the last decade.

IBM said it is looking at four broad-based use cases for AI- AI to interact and converse, automate IT processes, extract knowledge and deliver insights, and automate business processes.

According to IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2022, 57 per cent of IT professionals in India report that their organisation has actively deployed AI in their business, and over 27 per cent of them indicate that their organization is exploring the use of AI.

For India to achieve its $5 trillion GDP target by FY27, businesses must draw a significant correlation between AI maturity and its growth trajectory. As the country moves forward on its economic growth path, further enhancing data and AI capabilities at scale are critical, the company said.