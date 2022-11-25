Indicon 2022, the three-day international conference of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers on next generation technologies, began at Cochin University of Science and Technology.

The conference is organized by IEEE India Council and IEEE Kerala section in association with CUSAT.

Inaugurating the conference, Deepak Mathur, Director, IEEE Region 10, Asia-Pacific said the development of technologies, innovation and use has to be rooted in entrepreneurial and social commitment. The emerging technologies are to be developed keeping sustainability and safety in mind.

K.R Suresh Nair, Chair, IEEE India Council emphasised that the research papers being discussed in the conference should go to applied research and then to an industry to finally transform into a product useful to the society.

Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala IT Mission said that technology, be it simple or complex can actually revolutionize and make life easier. Core value of engineering is improving wellbeing. Even under Kerala Government there is incredible demand for platforms which can make service delivery easier. ‘The Government now has 850 services online. We can make life much easier by automating more,’ he said.

Technology and transparency can solve corruption issues as well. For instance, with the emergence of e-tendering there is huge transparency and accountability limiting the scope of corruption, he added.