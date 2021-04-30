Ignitho Technologies expands to Chennai

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Ignitho Technologies, a US headquartered product engineering company, is expanding its India development footprint to Chennai as part of its ambitious growth plans.
Having established its India operations in Kochi, Ignitho is now ramping up its team in Chennai. The company sees expansion of its India operations critical to sustain its rapid growth and has also lined up plans for a Bengaluru centre next.
To provide much needed impetus and strategic focus to these plans, Ignitho has named ex-Cognizant executive, Brahma A M, as its India Delivery Head.
“Chennai is emerging as one of India’s leading tech hubs for Business 4.0 skills. With an amazing talent pool available to us here, we aim to ramp-up our team in Chennai to fuel our growth plans,” Joseph Olassa, CEO, Ignitho Technologies, said.
Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer said: “Our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their start-up dreams, starting the journey by building niche digital products for enterprises under Ignitho and later becoming co-owners in a product start-up company under Nuivio Ventures. As we get ready to expand our team in Chennai, we continue to be on the lookout for such professionals to join our team and fuel their entrepreneurial dreams.”
Established by a team of senior IT industry professionals with a proven track record in western markets, Ignitho is already a trusted partner to leading enterprises like National Spine & Pain Centers, London Gatwick Airport, Sainsbury’s Group etc.
