IIIT-H eyes API route to commercialise IP

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With a view to making its research outcomes easily available to start-ups and other organisations, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) has opened an API (application programming interface) gateway.
By plugging into the APIs, the organisations can use the tools and solutions developed by the institute.
To start with, APIs for language processing, machine translation, and speech-related tools are made available.
“For now, we are not going to charge anything,” Ramesh Loganathan, Professor Co-Innovation and Outreach at IIIT Hyderabad, told Business Line.
“Earlier, getting access to the tools was very difficult. The Product Lab team has begun to work with a research teams, making the tools API enabled,” he said.
“Though the institute used to offer the solutions, it used to be very difficult as it would take a long time for the user to under stand the code. We are making them usable now,” he said.
Prakash Yalla, Head of Product Labs, said his team would sit with relevant research teams and orient the tools API ready to make them usable.
“While a start has been made with language technologies, the idea is to eventually host research from all other labs as well,” he said.
The institute is in the process of identifying and building small applications. With a dedicated login and associated accounts that include billing and metering, the API Gateway would help the institute commercialise its intellectual property.
“To begin with, Product Labs will drive the initiative. Eventually, the idea is to make it more self-service, allowing each lab to upload their APIs by themselves on the gateway,” Ramesh Loganathan said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...