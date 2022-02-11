IIIT-H to host meet on ‘Technology and Society ‘on February 23

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) will organise the annual conference on ‘Technology and Society’ on February 23. The conference would promote understanding and utilisation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and related topics.

It would provide a platform for social scientists, non-governmental organisations, technologists, research groups, innovators, policy makers and impact funders to deliberate on how emerging technologies can assist and enable rural education and healthcare.

“There will be panel discussion on ‘AI and Society’, with special focus on how AI can enable social outcomes,” an IIIT-H statement said.

IIIT-H Governing Council Chairman and a thought leader in artificial intelligence Raj Reddy, IIIT-H Director P J Narayanan, and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) President Srinath Reddy would address the conference.