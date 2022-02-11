hamburger

Info-tech

IIIT-H to host meet on ‘Technology and Society ‘on February 23

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Feb 11, 2022

To promote understanding and utilisation of emerging tech like artificial intelligence, machine learning

image caption

AI, Machine learning, Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection background, Science and artificial intelligence technology, innovation and futuristic. | Photo Credit: ipopba

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) will organise the annual conference on ‘Technology and Society’ on February 23. The conference would promote understanding and utilisation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and related topics.

It would provide a platform for social scientists, non-governmental organisations, technologists, research groups, innovators, policy makers and impact funders to deliberate on how emerging technologies can assist and enable rural education and healthcare.

“There will be panel discussion on ‘AI and Society’, with special focus on how AI can enable social outcomes,” an IIIT-H statement said.

IIIT-H Governing Council Chairman and a thought leader in artificial intelligence Raj Reddy, IIIT-H Director P J Narayanan, and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) President Srinath Reddy would address the conference.

Published on February 11, 2022
artificial intelligence
science (general)
technology (general)
education
Hyderabad
universities and colleges

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you