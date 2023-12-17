IIMK Live, the incubation centre of IIM Kozhikode and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has tied up to strengthen the growth of startups in the clean energy and deep tech sectors, as part of the ‘Project Ankur’ initiative of BPCL.

A MoU has been signed between Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIMK Live and Sameet Pai, Head of Corporate Strategy, BPCL. The objective is to cultivate and support innovative ideas with the potential to flourish as successful start-ups, by creating a multiplier effect that positively impacts the entire ecosystem, where IIMK Live will act as one of the implementation partners of this initiative and will provide incubation, mentorship, training to startups selected under this program.

BPCL’s startup Scheme Project Ankur aims to develop a supportive ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship in the country by backing innovative ideas and concepts that have the potential to grow into startups. By joining hands with IIMK Live, BPCL aims to provide essential incubation, mentorship, and training to selected start-ups, amplifying their potential for success.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode and Chairman IIMK Live, said that the tie-up between will be a massive boost to clean energy and deep tech based startups and help contribute towards a sustainable future.

“Startups offer cutting-edge technology, novel perspectives, agile mindsets, and foster an entrepreneurial culture. Therefore, this collaboration aims to identify and form partnerships, nurturing high-quality and potential start-ups,” Sameet Pai, Head (Corporate Strategy), BPCL said.

Through Project Ankur, BPCL has already funded over 30 startups.