The Centrefor Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT Hyderabad received funding of $9.6 million (about ₹80 crore) from ESKEYN Ventures and Tanushree Foundation Founder, Sushant Kumar.

The funding will be used to promote indigenisation of technologies in the healthcare sector, an IIT-Hyderabad spokesperson said.

“The centre is working to accelerate the development of solutions to address unmet needs and improve patient outcomes,” he added.

“A substantial portion of the investment will help CfHE expand its initiatives nurturing aspiring healthcare entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources, mentorship and networking opportunities,” Sushant said.

CfHE Start-ups

Co-founders of NemoCare - Manoj Sanker, Pratyusha Pareddy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The centre produced start-ups such as BeAble Health Pvt Ltd (which incubatedArmAble, a neurorehabilitation device for stroke); NemoCare Wellness Pvt Ltd (which developed NemoCare Raksha,a small IoT-enabled wearable for safeguarding neonates); and Jivika Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which developed a vaccine-on-wheels platform, providing last-mile connectivity for the delivery of vaccines.

The eight-year-old centre upskilled over 75 entrepreneurs, heading over 30 start-ups in the medical devices and diagnostics industry.