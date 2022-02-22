 IIT Hyderabad-WiSig achieves milestone in 5G research

The IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and WiSig Networks jointly announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN (Open Radio Access Network) technology. The call was made using MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) capable base station that supports 100MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-3.5 GHz frequency band.

“This is a watershed moment in indigenous 5G development. IIT Hyderabad and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time,” Kiran Kuchi, Dean (R&D) of IIT-H, said.

Equipped with these capabilities, India can be self-reliant in designing and manufacturing wireless broadband equipment and play an important role in future generation technologies, products and services, he said.

5G infra solutions

WiSig announces a range of ORAN-compliant 5G infra solutions including small cells, massive MIMO macro cell Distribution Unit option 7.2x, integrated access backhaul unit that support mm-wave and sub-6 GHz frequency bands.

“These solutions and products are available for Indian wireless equipment manufacturers on licensing basis,” Sai Dhiraj, Principal Scientist at WiSig, said.