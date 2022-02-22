hamburger

Info-tech

 IIT Hyderabad-WiSig achieves milestone in 5G research

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, February 22 | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022
FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed objects representing 5G are put on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic /Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Makes 5G data call using indigenous developed ORAN technology

The IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and WiSig Networks jointly announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN (Open Radio Access Network) technology. The call was made using MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) capable base station that supports 100MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-3.5 GHz frequency band.

“This is a watershed moment in indigenous 5G development. IIT Hyderabad and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time,” Kiran Kuchi, Dean (R&D) of IIT-H, said.

Equipped with these capabilities, India can be self-reliant in designing and manufacturing wireless broadband equipment and play an important role in future generation technologies, products and services, he said.

5G infra solutions

WiSig announces a range of ORAN-compliant 5G infra solutions including small cells, massive MIMO macro cell Distribution Unit option 7.2x, integrated access backhaul unit that support mm-wave and sub-6 GHz frequency bands.

“These solutions and products are available for Indian wireless equipment manufacturers on licensing basis,” Sai Dhiraj, Principal Scientist at WiSig, said.

Published on February 22, 2022
5G
telecommunication service

