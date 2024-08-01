India has emerged as the largest market for Meta AI, Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer, Meta, said during the company’s second quarter results call for CY24.

“People have used Meta Al for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We’re seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta Al usage,” she said.

Meta launched its AI chatbot in the country in June, wherein users can use the capabilities of its large language model, Llama 3, through Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

User base

However, it is only natural for Meta to have its largest user base for Meta AI in the country with over one billion Meta users combined (the highest in the world) in India. Meta AI is available in more than 20 countries and eight languages. WhatsApp has some 500 million users in India, one of the largest markets for the service.

Li said the company expects Meta AI will help businesses communicate with customers more efficiently through messaging. “We’re starting by testing the ability for businesses to use AI in their chats with customers to help sell their goods and services and generate leads.” Meta is expanding the number of advertisers it is testing for the chatbot.

Li did not disclose any specifics on the total user base for Meta AI worldwide.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Chief Executive Officer, said that business AI will play a key role. “We’re still in alpha testing with more businesses. Over time, I think that just like every business has a website, a social media presence, and an e-mail address, in future I think every business will also have an AI agent that their customers can interact with.”

