India records highest growth of broadband download speeds in July at 60 Mbps: Ookla

How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India recorded the highest growth in fixed broadband download speeds of 60.06 Mbps in July 2021, a significant growth from 40.45 Mbps which was recorded in July 2020, according to data from mobile and broadband network intelligence firm Ookla.
Ookla on Wednesday released updates to its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July.
According to the data, India’s upload speeds have also witnessed a spike from 35.04 Mbps in July, 2020 to 56.47 Mbps in July, 2021.
As per the Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla for the month of July, India ranks 68th, up by seven ranks from that of last year in the fixed broadband speeds.
India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds has increased consistently, with a slight dip in months from December 2020 to April 2021, as per the report.
While there was also a slight decrease in mobile download speeds from June 2021 to July 2021, 17.84 Mbps to 17.77 Mbps respectively, India maintained its global mobile ranking at 122nd place.
As per the July Global Speedtest Index, UAE and Monaco have maintained the top spots same as of June 2021 in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 190.03Mbps and 256.70Mbps, respectively.
According to a recent report by Ookla on the Indian telecom market, the upcoming roll-out of 5G network in India has the potential to increase the median download speeds in the country by up to 10 times from the current position as compared to 4G-LTE.
According to Speedtest data, recent 5G launches in the Asia Pacific point to a potential 10x increase in median download speeds (5G vs 4G-LTE).
Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. This data is based on the “hundreds of millions of tests” taken by users using Speedtest every month to test their internet performance.
