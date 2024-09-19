New Delhi

India, in the coming days, will emerge as a major exporter of semi-conductors, somewhat on the lines of mobile phones, S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said.

According to him, the next phase of growth in the segment will be to bring in the entire ecosystem into the country that will then generate more jobs.

“India as a destination to manufacture semi-conductor is now well established. It is a water shed moment. We will now be looking to bring in the second phase, get the ecosystem in place.... because that will bring in more jobs,” Krishnan said while speaking at the Deloitte India Government Summit.

Five companies will set up semi-con manufacturing facilities in India. Construction work has started and “output coming out of these large facilities” is expected in the latter half of 2025.

Specific nodes

Krishnan explained that the country has decided to opt for “specific nodes” are depending on their affordability, market and customer-base. The idea is to build a resilient supply chain where the offerings are used for a large range of applications.

“So in these nodes, we also emerge as an exporter,” he said.

Krishnan also added that globally the semiconductor industry has been able to succeed with public subsidies; and a similar strategy is being adopted here in the country. “It is a foundational industry,” Krishnan added.